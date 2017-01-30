Bigg Boss 10 Finale – Salman & Hrithik Shake Legs; Manveer Gurjar Named Winner

The final episode of Bigg Boss 10 was a star studded affair. After the recently achieved success of Kaabil, Hrithik Roshan made an appearance on Bigg Boss 10.

He was seen sharing an entertaining moment with the show host, Salman Khan as both danced to Hrithik’s famous dance step. The finale episode was fun filled affair and Manveer Gurjar was named the winner of the show who was competing against Bani J.

Check out the video here:

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil released along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Shah Rukh had also appeared on the popular reality show to promote his film.