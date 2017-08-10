Makers of Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Bhoomi revealed the theatrical trailer of the film. It is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter.

The trailer starts with Sanjay Dutt chanting ‘Jai Ganesh Deva’ and some brilliant action sequences are binded in a montage with that sequence. Sanjay Dutt seems to have nailed his role of a father who has gone through something against his wish. The film will surely be high on emotional quotient and Aditi Rao Hydari looks like a perfect choice for the role.

We have seen many father-daughter duos in Bollywood but this will be a special one because of the dramatic story which will bind them together. They are torn apart because of fate but what will a father do to maintain the dignity of her daughter is the main story of the film.

Apart from this film, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Saheb Biwi & Gangster 3, Torbaaz, and Malang. Bhoomi is not the only film which has shifted its release date from 4th August this year. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar was earlier slated to release on 4th August this year and in that case, it would have clashed with Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi. However, the makers of Secret Superstar have postponed the film and it will now be releasing on Diwali.

Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios and directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi releases worldwide on September 22nd, 2017. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhant Gupta in lead roles.

What do you think about the trailer of the film? Do let us know in the comments section below.