Bhaagamathie Trailer: Anushka Shetty’s Character Will Scare The Shit Out Of You

After releasing the first look and teaser, the makers of Bhaagamathie have released the official trailer of the film.

The movie features Anushka Shetty in the lead role while Unni Mukundan, Jayaram, and Aadhi Pinisetty in the supporting roles.

We must say that the trailer looks scary AF and it will surely send chills down your spine. Anushka Shetty, who amazed us in Baahubali 2, is now all set to scare us with her horrific character.

In the trailer, we can see how violent and dangerous Anushka becomes and starts killing people around her. The story of the film revolves around a girl who gets convicted for a murder. If we see in the trailer, Anushka is taken into custody but something goes wrong and the character of Anushka starts taking revenge. Well, this will be surely an interesting watch! After essaying the role of Devsena in Baahubali 2, Anushka is all set to amaze us yet again.

Check out the trailer here:

Bhaagamathie is Anushka Shetty’s comeback to Telugu movies after the very successful Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film is all set to release on January 26, 2018, Bhaagamathie is directed by Ashok. The film will be released in three languages — Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Anushka’s Bhaagamathie will be clashing on the big screen with Akshay Kumar’s Padman on January 26, 2018.