Bhaagamathie Movie Teaser Is Good Enough To Send Chills Down Our Spine

After releasing the first look of the film Bhaagamathie on Anushka Shetty’s birthday, the makers have now released the teaser as well. The movie features Anushka Shetty in the lead role while Unni Mukundan, Jayaram, and Aadhi Pinisetty in the supporting roles.

The teaser begins with the visuals of a deserted palatial house where a man wearing slippers enters with a bleeding toe. Then the focus is shifted to the dusted bungalow. A woman with a torch in her hand is seen searching for something in the house. Finally, we get to see a clear visual of Anushka Shetty, who is holding a hammer in one hand, while her other hand is nailed on to the wall. She is hammering the nail while her blood spills all over the wall.

The setting of the teaser is ominous and the use black and midnight blue as background further adds to the mood of the film. The highlight of the teaser is when we see Anushka nail her hand to the wall. It is unpleasant to the eyes and yet fascinating. We are curious to find out why Anushka is doing this — is this a plot for revenge? Has she been kidnapped? Not much about the plot of the movie is revealed or known as of now. The chilling visuals and scary background music compliment of the teaser very well. The teaser has left us curious and craving for more details about the film.

Watch the teaser here:

Bhaagamathie is Anushka Shetty’s comeback to Telugu movies after the very successful Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Set to release on January 26, 2018, Bhaagamathie is directed by Ashok. The film will be released in three languages — Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Bhaagamathie will lock horns with Khatron Ke Khiladi Akshay Kumar’s PadMan and Sidharth Malhotra’s Ayiaary, at the box-office.