After sharing the making of Beparwah, the makers of Munna Michael released the official track of this peppy song featuring Tiger Shroff and Niddhi Agerwal.

Tiger and Niddhi impress us with their super cool dance moves in this peppy song. In the song, Tiger is seen giving a tribute to ‘King Of Pop’ Michael Jackson in his own style.

Enjoy this dance track right here:

Talking about the video, Tiger said, “This was very challenging for me. It’s my biggest song till date. After every shot and take, I felt like puking because I used to put so much of efforts in the shots. I couldn’t see anything in front of me… But I was just dancing like a mad man because of all the light.”

Trending :

The movie, releasing on July 21, is directed by Sabbir Khan. The Eros International and Viki Rajani’s action-music entertainer also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role.

This is Tiger’s third collaboration with director Sabbir Khan, after his debut Heropanti and last year’s Baaghi. While rumors suggested that there were differences between the two, clarifying them, Tiger said: “I think that was a PR stunt. I did my first film with him, and that time he was my guru, a mentor, and now he is like my brother.”

It is based on the story of Munna, a street boy from Teen Batti slum locality here. He loves dancing and grows up idolising King of Pop Michael Jackson.

After Munna Michael, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Baaghi 2, Rambo remake and Dharma Productions’ Student Of The Year 2. In Baaghi 2, he will be sharing screen space with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.