Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a video expressing his anger over the Bengaluru molestation issue. The actor is seen addressing the issue with utmost disgust and expressed himself in a 2 minute video.

He says, “The Bangalore incident makes me feel we are evolving backwards, from humans to animals, rather beasts coz even animals are better! Truly shameful [sic].”

Other actors such as Aamir Khan too have given their reactions on the same.

The shameful incident took place on New Year’s Eve in Bangalore on M.G road and Brigade road when some men openly groped and abused women who were out celebrating.