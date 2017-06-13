After making the release date announcement of Jagga Jasoos, the makers have been dropping new videos every day. No wonder, the videos have increased the excitement within Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor fans.

Now, the makers have released a new behind-the-scenes video titled ‘Dant Manoranjan’. The video features director Anurag Basu teaching how to brush to Ranbir Kapoor and the crew.

The video consists of three lessons. The first lesson is to get your brushing strokes right. The second lesson is to get your rhythm right and the last one is the gargle. This is the way you get your perfect teeth!

Anurag Basu is the one teaching them all, and by the end of it, Ranbir Kapoor’s hassled expression takes the cake.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video here:

The video will surely drive away your morning blues!

Ranbir and Katrina’s film has 29 tracks in total and only 2 songs have been released till now. The first song Ullu Ka Pattha and second song Galti Se Mistake have already stolen everyone’s heart with its soothing beats and adorable dance moves by the duo!

Lately, Katrina had shared a dance video wherein we could see her and Ranbir Kapoor doing dance rehearsal. They are in proper sync as they match steps.

Trending :

By her Instagram post, the actress told her fans to look at Ranbir’s winning expression and her humility in the video. She shared the video on her Instagram page with the caption, “The competition is on. Take your pick. Note the humility of the person on the left and the triumphant expression of the person on the right …. 😅#JustSaying #JaggaAndJughead.”

Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s untitled biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani whereas Katrina Kaif will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan and Thugs Of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.