Here’s an emotional number, Beet Jaania’N from The Black Prince featuring the lead star Satinder Sartaaj. This magnificent track, sang in the backdrop of the last moment before the separation between Maharaja Duleep Singh and his wife Bamba Muller, truly signifies the pain of detachment from a beloved.

Satinder Sartaaj, who is blessed with a serene and blissful voice, has crooned this song and brought out the emotional elements of love, separation, solitude, and endless waiting. Dee Ajayi, a UK based female singer, has beautified the entire song with her verse symbolizing an unending and undying hope of holding on until the end.

Take a look at the song here:

The song is partly Punjabi and partly English. In the video, we see Satinder who will be playing the role of Maharaja Duleep Singh. In the song, we see a heartbroken Maharahja getting separated from his wife.

Apart from Shabana Azmi and Satinder Sartaaj, the film also features Jason Flemyng, Amanda Root, Keith Duffy, David Essex OBE, Canadian actor Rup Magon and Sophie Stevens.

The film is a tragic, yet fascinating true story and legacy of Maharajah Duleep Singh, providing a visual narrative of one of India’s most noble kings, and his fragile relationship with, Queen Victoria, who was Godmother to his children.

Produced by Brillstein Entertainment, ‘The Black Prince’ is a period drama written and directed by Hollywood filmmaker Kavi Raz and filmed widely across the Britain and India. It is all set to release on 21st July 2017.