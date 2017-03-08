Right from adolescence, we women are made conscious about our physical assets by other female members of the family, be it our mom, elder sister, aunt, grandma or any female relative. We are taught how we should not reveal our body ‘shamelessly’ and make careful efforts to cover it all up, whenever we are stepping out of the house.

Because, if we wear revealing clothes and step out of the house, the society holds us responsible for any crime (read rape, molestation, harassment, eve teasing) we are subjected to. Why are we held responsible? Because we were allegedly provoking the criminal to commit the crime, who was probably as innocent as an infant seconds before scanning our body through their eyes!

It’s time we should stop thinking this way. Unless and until we change our thoughts, our perception towards women, we really can’t do them any good. Shouting ‘Happy Women’s Day’ is not enough; it is the society’s responsibility to make the world a safer place for women to live in, where she will not be scared of revealing her cleavage, where she will not be teased or stopped from doing so and where she can breathe freely and be proud of herself, her body.

“We are women, we are born with it. If you have it, flaunt it! It’s my body, my choice. Be proud of it!” say actresses Swara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu on the occasion of International Women’s Day.