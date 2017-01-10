Check out the 2nd trailer of our desi girl Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut Baywatch. This action comedy film is based on the television series of the same name.

Well, unlike the 1st one which had a ‘blink and miss’ appearance of Priyanka, this one has a lot more of the pretty lady. She plays Victoria Leeds in the film. Watch this trailer right here:

Featuring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in lead roles, Baywatch stars PeeCee in the villainous character.

Directed by Seth Gordon, the film is set to hit the screens on 26th May, 2017.