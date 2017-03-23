Baywatch Trailer 2: Starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron & Priyanka Chopra

The second trailer of Baywatch is now out and we have to say we are more than excited for it. The Hollywood debut of Priyanka Chopra, seems to be a mix of drama and comedy and looks like it will be one big entertainer.

Although we are a little disappointed that once again we see her only for a few seconds in the entire trailer.

Essaying the lead antagonist, Victoria Leeds, Priyanka is seen in a rather racy avatar. Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson’s camaraderie looks amazing and we can expect some amazing fun from them.

Check out the trailer here:

“‘Baywatch‘ releases on May 26 and we will be promoting the film across the globe. As a producer with my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, I have a lot of exciting projects lined up across genres and languages. Many announcements are on the anvil on that front,” said the actress to IANS.

In the meanwhile, she will be seen in her popular American TV series, Quantico for which she recently won the second People’s Choice award.

The forthcoming content of American drama series Quantico, will deal with US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy and ‘Muslim registry’ instead of terrorism, says showrunner Josh Safran.

Quantico has shifted its lens away from fantasy in a bid to reflect more of today’s real-life political climate and cultural landscape. The series, the narrative of which is switching between the past and present, is now merged into one single story.

“Instead of doing an over-arching, ‘We’re going to do Trump’, we’re looking at specific things, like fake news and the Muslim registry,” Josh Safran said.

While Safran is grateful to be working on a show where he is able to tackle real life head-on, he says it’s “probably unlikely” that a lot of Trump supporters are tuning into “Quantico”, reports hollywoodreporter.com.