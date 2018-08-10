Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Friendship, Romance & Courtroom Drama – A Bag Mix Of Emotions Is On Your Way!

The trailer of this year’s one of the most highly anticipated movies, Batti Gul Meter Chalu (starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam & Divyendu Sharma in the lead) is out today and we can’t wait to tighten our seat belts at the theatres to experience this amazing journey of friendship, romance and most importantly a huge scam based on electricity issues in rural areas of the country.

With a concept unexplored before in Indian cinema, the trailer showcases life of three friends living life to the fullest in a small city, until one of them (Divyendu) who owns a factory commits suicide owing to inability to pay an electricity bill of an enormous amount of Rs. 54 lac although the city faces shortage in electricity most times and the factory only sustains with the help of generators. The story takes an intense turn with Vimal (Shahid) fighting against the authorities, seeking justice for his dear friend and Lalita (Shraddha) playing a supporting role by his side the whole while. Yami plays the defending lawyer, Pia, in the movie. What’s interesting to note is the mixture of humour alongside intensity which makes the movie highly innovative. There are scenes which will tickle your funny bone, and at the same time, moments which will upsurge the feeling of vengeance.

It is a light-hearted social drama that talks about friends, families and relationships in small cities. To maintain the feel of the film, the director made sure that the film was shot in a small town surrounded by local people. So, the shooting took place in Garhwal, Uttarakhand.

The makers on Thursday shared posters from the film which were undoubtedly creative in their very own way, and totally made sense after the release of the trailer. With Shahid & Yami in law suit, numericals in the background (which denoted the huge bill), the posters now seem full of impact and arouses curiosity amongst its viewers. Lets see if the movie is going to be as innovative as its trailer & posters, and if it will go ahead garnering appreciation from critics and the audience.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nitin Chandrachud, Kusum Arora & Nishant Pitti under the banner of T-Series Films and Krti Pictures. The movie will hit the theatres on September 21 this year.