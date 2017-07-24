Makers of Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao have released their first song Sweety Tera Drama.

The film is set in Bareilly and the song gives the perfect vibe of the city. The song is sung by Dev Negi, Pawni Pandey, Shraddha Pandit and the music is given by Tanishk Bagchi. The song starts with a rap written-sung by Pravesh Mallick and it sets the mood of the song very well.

Here’s the song for you:

The plot revolves around Kriti Sanon who wants to get her life story published in a book and meanwhile she ends up meeting Rajkummar Rao. Ayushmann is the guy who’s in love with Kriti and the story creates an interesting love triangle between all three of them. The small town humor in the trailer worked really well along with some hilarious one liners.

Kriti Sanon shines with her dance moves and thumkas in the song as she teases both guys building up the confusion in the plot. The idea could just work fine if the director is able to bind enough humor properly along with the storyline of the film. Both the installments of Tanu Weds Manu have worked very well applying the same formula. Trailer of the film has got amazing reviews from all over raising hopes of an entertaining film.

The song is as crazy as the trailer showing fun banter between the trio. It is a wedding song and might just click with the public of interiors of the country. Starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao Bareilly Ki Barfi is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who has given us an underrated gem in Swara Bhaskar’s Nil Battey Sannata.

The film will hit the theatres on August 18 clashing with Shraddha Kapoor’s crime-drama Haseena Parkar.

Did you like the song? Let us know in the comment section below!