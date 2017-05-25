The Bank Chors may be last when it comes to pulling off a chori, but they have now become the very first in something! Riteish Deshmukh aka Champak Chiplunkar or Bank Chor #1 has become the first in Bollywood to perform a song only using ‘cups’, bringing the popular international format to India.

A viral format on the internet that’s racked up millions of views, the ‘cups’ version of a song is a unique and fun way of performing a song through the percussive use of cups. It took 43 takes for Riteish Deshmukh and the incompetent chors to get it right in one single take, but on doing so, they’ve finally become the first at something!

Check out Tashreef’s unplugged version here:

The song that Riteish performed is the flagship song of Bank Chor, called ‘Tashreef’, an ode to the most ignored part of the human anatomy – the bum. The song is for everyone who has been kicked in the nether regions by the universe but hasn’t found a polite way of saying it. Well, the Bank Chors have obliged with a phrase that is sure to resonate with the common man: ‘Lag gayi tashreef’.

To promote the song, the Bank Chors have come up with a unique marketing strategy, where they would challenge their friends to do the #TashreefCupsChallenge: try and do the cups version themselves and upload the video of the same. It remains to be seen how many friends of Riteish do the challenge (or if he has any friends at all).

Sung and composed by Rochak Kohli and written by Adheesh Verma, the ‘cups’ version of the song is an unplugged version of Tashreef with a focus on the percussion, so it’s simple and easy for anyone to perform with ‘Cups’.

Says Riteish Deshmukh, “The only thing that we Bank Chors have been proud of so far is being part of the first movie that loves taking its own Tashreef. This time, at least I get to be happy that we are the first at something. I can’t wait to see if people will be able to do ‘Cups’ challenge or if they’ll have to say ‘Lag Gayi Tashreef!'”

Bank Chor, directed by Bumpy and produced by Ashish Patil, is all set to embarrass its makers when it releases in theaters on June 16.