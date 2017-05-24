Bank Chor presents ‘Tashreef’, the most ‘kick-ass’ song of the year, featuring a hook line that’ll make everyone get up (from their bums) and take notice.

An ode to the most ignored part of the human anatomy – the bum – the song is for everyone who has been kicked in the nether regions by the universe but hasn’t found a polite way of saying it. Well, the Bank Chors have obliged with a phrase that is sure to resonate with the common man: ‘Lag gayi tashreef’.

The music video of the song, featuring the three worst chors ever, Champak, Genda and Gulab, shows what literally happens when everything that has to go wrong, goes wrong, or basically when life is pointing at you and laughing its tashreef off! Coincidentally, Bank Chor’s lead actor, Riteish Deshmukh, put his Tashreef on the line for the video that’s shot in a jail, and can be seen embarrassed, humiliated and made fun of, clearly regretting the day he decided to shoot the song (or the movie).

Check it out here:

Sung and composed by Rochak Kohli and written by Adheesh Verma, the hookline of the song, ‘Lag gayi tashreef’, can also easily be the marketing slogan of Bank Chor, as it seems to be the only Bollywood film that celebrates taking its own tashreef. In fact, to promote the song, Riteish did a ‘Twitter roast’, where he invited everyone to take his own Tashreef, that soon went on to trend across India for reasons no one can understand.

Trending:

Says Riteish Deshmukh, “I wasn’t lying when I said that when I did Bank Chor, meri tashreef lag gayi thi… literally! The hookline captures the sentiment of the three chors in the movie, as well as what I went through while shooting the song.”

Self-confessedly India’s STUPIDEST comic thriller, Bank Chor, directed by Bumpy and produced by Ashish Patil, is all set to embarrass its makers when it releases in theaters on June 16.