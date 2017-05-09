After the showcasing the coolest and smartest thieves in Dhoom franchise, the makers are back with the same theme, but with a hilarious twist with Bank Chor.

The film introduces the worst Bank Chor EVER: Champak Chandrakant Chiplunkar, a simple Marathi manoos played by Riteish Deshmukh who picks the worst day possible to rob a bank.

The film also features Vivek Anand Oberoi as CBI officer Amjad Khan, who shoots first and interrogates later.

Apart from the two lead characters Bank Chor also features Rhea Chakraborty who portrays the role of a fashion journalist turned crime reporter Gayatri Ganguly aka Gaga.

Watch this hilarious trailer right here:

Says Riteish Deshmukh about his role in the film, “It’s been my childhood dream to work in a Yash Raj Film one day. Since that hasn’t happened despite repeated attempts, I settled for the next best thing, a Y-Films production. Jokes apart, Champak is a really fun & relatable character, the kind you probably have around you every day but never notice until the day he does something outrageously stupid. Well, this is that day when you will certainly sit up and take notice!”

Adds Vivek Anand Oberoi, “Bank Chor features three idiots who need rescuing from their own buffoonery. As Amjad Khan, I will not be able to rescue the chors but I will definitely try to rescue the film by giving the worst bank chors the worst day of their lives ever.”

Finally, producer Ashish Patil says, “After so many web series, Y-Films is getting to make a movie again! Ganpati Bappa Morya, Let’s Rock!”

Self-confessedly India’s STUPIDEST comic thriller, Bank Chor, directed by Bumpy and produced by Ashish Patil, is all set to hit the screens on 16th June.