Ban Ja Rani From Tumhari Sulu Is The Cutest Love Song

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu is hitting headlines ever since its announcement. The film is a comic, slice-of-life film that also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia, and RJ Malishka, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film. The actress will essay the role of a radio jockey named Sulochana, fondly known as Sulu, in Tumhari Sulu.

The trailer of the movie has been gaining amazing reviews and looks like the movie will do wonders. The makers have now released the first song of the film Ban Ja Rani.

Listen to the track here:

The track shows how Vidya has a sweet relationship with her husband. It also shows how she’s happy with what she does. The movie has been in the news since the launch of it’s teaser and quirky posters. The movie is tagged with #MainKarSaktiHai which tends to be an inspirational slogan for Sulu’s character saying how she could do anything. This film of Vidya Balan is directed by noted ad-filmmaker Suresh Triveni.

Trending :

On the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Begum Jaan, which hit theatres on 14th April. Vidya played a brothel madam in the partition drama, which is the Hindi adaptation of Srijit’s award-winning Bengali movie Rajkahini.

In Rajkahini, the role of Begum Jaan was played by Tollywood superstar Rituparna Sengupta. Srijit’s two leading ladies, Vidya and Rituparna have been showered with praises by critics as well as loved by the audience for their performance in the respective films. Tumhari Sulu is produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment. The movie is all set to release on 17th November.

What do you think about the song? Let us know in the comment section below!