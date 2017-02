Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s 1st song – title track – Badri ki Dulhania is out now. The film’s lead pair Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are seen shaking legs in this peppy track, composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Voices for the song have been lent by Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, Ikka. Enjoy the song right here:

The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan & produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and is slated to release on 10th March, 2017.