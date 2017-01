He’s a little different, very innocent and definitely very good looking! But you’ll notice, he’s more than just your average desi munda. The time has finally come…meet Badrinath Bansal aka Badri. Join him as he begins his search for his perfect dulhania!

Shashank Khaitan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Catch the teaser right here –

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is slated to release on 10th March, 2017.