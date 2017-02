Here’s the brand new track Aashiq Surrender Hua from the upcoming rom-com film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

This foot tapping track showcases the masti between the lead pair – Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, with some amazing desi moves.

Watch the track right here:

Crooned by Amaal Mallik and Shreya Ghoshal, the track is written by Shabbir Ahmed and composed by Amaal Mallik.

Directed Shashank Khaitan, the film is set to hit the screens on 10th March.