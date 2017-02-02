The trailer of India’s first love franchise film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is finally here. Starring Varun Dhawan as Badrinath Bansal & Alia Bhatt as Vaidehi Trivedi, the film is more than just your boy meets girl love story. It’s the coming together of raw & refined with a touch of desi-pan and a hatke definition of pyaar!

The film is sequel to the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania,starring the same duo. With a mix of comedy, romance, emotion and action, looks like a perfect Holi entertainer is here.

Check out the trailer here:

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is slated to release on 10th March.