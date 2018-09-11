Badhaai Ho Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra & Team Progress The New Era Of Comedies!

Badhaai Ho Trailer: After releasing some super quirky posters, the makers of Badhaai Ho have finally released the fun filled trailer today. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in the pivotal roles. Directed by Amit Sharma, the trailer of Badhaai Ho will literally go ROFL!

The story of the film revolves around Ayushmann Khurrana and his family. Just imagine if you mother gets pregnant when you are in the age of dating someone! Well, this sounds crazy. The trailer is all about this.

The trailer showcases Neena Gupta, who is essaying the role of Ayushmann’s mother in the film, gets pregnant in the older age which becomes an embarrassing moment for the family. This news comes as a shocker for the whole family and society members. Revealing the trailer, the Vicky Donor actor tweeted, “Dekh lo sab log! Jaanni thi na ‘khush khabri’? Here’s the trailer of #BadhaaiHo!”

Check out the trailer here:

Well, we just can’t stop laughing after watching this hilarious trailer. Now we can’t really wait for the film to release in the theatres.

Badhaai Ho is slated to release on October 19, 2018.