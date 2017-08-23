Badass Babuaa From Bareilly Ki Barfi Is As Hilarious As The Film

This week’s release Bareilly Ki Barfi enjoyed good music and makers have released a badass rap song post the release of the film. Titled as Badass Babuaa, the rap song is sung by Abhishek Nailwal, Neha Bhasin & Sameer Uddin, the music of the song is given by Sameer Uddin.

The song has the sequence of the film in which Ayushmann Khurrana prepares Rajkummar Rao to be ‘Rangbaaz Launda‘. Language in the rap is pure desi and compliments the flavour of the film very well.

The song also has few of the many hilarious dialogues from the film. It depicts Ayushmann’s struggles to prepare Rajkummar so that Kriti can hate him. Alas! Ayushmann runs short of luck as the table turns when Kriti gets impressed by Rajkummar. Running on this interesting twist, rest of the film is stacked with many laugh-your-guts-out moments.

Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles has Ashwiny and her husband team up as director and writer for the second time after Nil Battey Sannata.

While Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to witness his third release this year in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the trailer of Rajkummar Rao’s web series Bose was released recently. Talking about the role in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti told IANS, “It’s a very tomboyish character. She is a girl living in Bareilly but doing things on her own terms. She is someone who is quite bratty and who questions the basic norms.”

The actress said her character does break dance in the film and has traits which make her different from other girls in Bareilly. “What I really like about the film is also the fact that every relationship is shown very nicely… Also, for me to play a UP girl was very fresh,” she added.