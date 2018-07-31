Badan Pe Sitare From Fanney Khan: We Finally Got A Recreation We Deserve!

A happy-go-lucky Anil Kapoor is seen grooving to Shammi Kapoor’s iconic song of Badan Pe Sitare in Fanney Khan. Syncing with lyrics, The veteran actor will be seen pulling off some of Shammi Kapoor’s iconic moves.

Fanney Khan will see Anil Kapoor playing the role of an orchestra singer, who worships Mohammad Rafi and Shammi Kapoor as his Gods and sings their songs. With the grooves, the dazzling attire and an iconic trumpet in his hand, Anil Kapoor impressively bedazzles in the character of an orchestra player.

Going with the original lyrics and music given by the very talented Amit Trivedi, this song is here to add in the recreated list of Bollywood songs. This new version is sung by Sonu Nigam.

Fanney Khan will see veteran actor Anil Kapoor playing the role of a doting father to college going daughter who dreams of becoming the next singing sensation. A one of its kind musical entertainer, Fanney Khan revolves around the bond between the father and daughter with a pinch of comedy and drama.

Fanney Khan is Atul Manjerekar’s debut film as a director. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra & Anil Kapoor, the film is all set to release on 3rd August 2018.