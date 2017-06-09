The makers of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has recently released the teaser of the film featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an all new fresh avatar once again.

The actor, who never fails to wow his fans with his on point acting, has nailed the film’s teaser once again. Nawaz has stolen our hearts with perfect dialogue delivery, on point comedy timing with action-packed drama in the teaser. It keeps you hooked till the end. Not just that, the teaser ends with a bang on dialogue by this ace actor.

Watch the teaser here:

The film is directed by Kushan Nandy and produced by Ashmit Kunder as one of the producers. The makers are aiming for an August release though it has not been finalized as yet.

Trending :

On another hand, Nawazuddin will soon be seen sharing the silver screen with Tiger Shroff in India’s first dance drama Munna Micheal. The actor was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan in his blockbuster film Raees.

This is the third time in a row the actor is all set to set the silver screen on fire alone. The actor has been leading films like Manjhi, Haraamkhor. Nawaz in past given has given some fantastic films like Raman Raghav etc.