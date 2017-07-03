Baba Sehgal has released a new song, which is a take on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implemented by the central government from July. In the song, the rapper asks Indians to show ‘some honesty’ and pay the tax.

The song titled GST has quirky lyrics which say, “Country Karegi Grow, GST Bhar Do Bro, Bajenge Bajenge Drum Aur Sax, Bharenge Bharenge Sab Ek Tax, Laagu Ho Gaya GST, Now People Show Some Honesty!”

Check out the song right here:

While the rapper agrees that the newly introduced GST has made food, clothes, beauty parlours and business class travelling more expensive, he also suggests a way to reduce the stress of the common people by advising them to wear Khaadi. We don’t know whether Baba’s suggestion will really help the common people or not but Khaadi seems to be the saviour as per his advice. The song says, “Beauty Parlour More Tax, Business Class Mein More Tax, Mehenga Khana More Tax, Mehenge Kapde More Tax, Khaadi Pehno Faayda Hoga, Stress Life Mein Aadha Hoga”.

This is not the first time the rapper has come up with a song on a move initiated by the central government. Baba had earlier penned a song on demonetisation. The rapper even takes a dig at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a line in his song, which says, “Array Kahaan Se Aye Ho Where Are You From? Modi Ne Phir Dala Hai Bomb!” He also asks his fellow citizens to not be ‘lusty’.

On the work front, the rapper was recently seen in a cameo as himself in the YRF movie Bank Chor, which released on 16th June. He also composed the song Bae, Baba Aur Bank Chor for the film.