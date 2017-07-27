Baat Ban Jaye from a gentleman featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez is out and it is something which will rule the beach parties for a long time now. The sensual Jodi of Sidharth-Jacqueline burns the screen with their hotness.

The song is sung by Siddharth Basrur and Priya Saraiya. Both of them have done a great job as their voices suit the mood of the song. The winner of the song is music given by Sachin-Jigar. The music is a mixture of pop and jazz surprising every one of us. With the title, everyone thought it would be another remake of yesteryear’s super hit Aap Jaisa Koi from Qurbani. But this is not the case here, it’s a totally different song with just the hook line Baat Ban Jaye giving a soothing feel to it.

Here’s the song for you!

Colorful outfits, picturesque locations and the sensuous chemistry between the leads makes the song what it is. Lyrics given by Priya Saraiya too fits the song and are not out of the sync. The song is definitely going to tempt you to hit the beach right away.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez have already won our hearts with their sizzling chemistry, the song excites the viewers wanting for more.

The trailer of the film is garnering good response and has built huge anticipation around the film. The makers released the first song Disco Disco which has given their fans all the possible retro vibes.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman is directed by Go Goa Gone directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017. The film will clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz at the box office. Sidharth has very interesting movies lined up in Ittefaq and Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary. Jacqueline Fernandez’s upcoming projects are Judwaa 2 and Drive.