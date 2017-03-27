Baahubali : The Conclusion Audio Songs Out Now!

The excitement for Baahubali: The Conclusion is huge. The big April release is one of the most awaited films of the year. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty in lead roles, the film will finally solve the mystery of ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?’.

If the trailer of the film left you asking for more, well, here’s something more for all the fans. The audio songs of Baahubali: The Conclusion have now been released and we are all sure they are here to entertain and how. Five songs, Oka Praanam, Saahore Baahubali, Hamsa Naava, Kannaa Nidurinchara, Dandaalayyaa are now out.

The music has been composed by M.M. Keeravaani.

Hear the songs here:

Saahore Baahubali is the background score used for motion, it has been sung by Daler Mehendi, Mounima and Keeravani, it’s a rousing track written by K Shivashakthi Datta and Dr K. Ramakrishna. Also, Hamsa Naava is a romantic number which is a duet sung by Sony and Deepu. It is these two tracks that are expected to gain the most popularity.

Recently a pre-release event was held, where the film’s music was unveiled. Talking about his collaboration with Baahubali franchise, Karan Johar said, “This is the biggest movie event in the history of Indian cinema and I have to say I’m amazed. This is pure dedication, pure strength and this is what I want to go back and teach.”

The highly anticipated trailer of filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” received 100 million views across four languages. It has become the most viewed Indian film trailer on video sharing site YouTube. Despite an early leak, the film’s trailer was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam on March 16. In no time, the trailer went viral online.

The film will release worldwide in IMAX on April 28.