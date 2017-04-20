Filmmaker S.S Rajamouli today requested to the people that Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, slated for release on April 28, should not be targeted for some comments made by actor Sathyaraj nine years ago.

Following some allegedly inflammatory comments made by actor Sathyaraj over the Cauvery row, pro-Kannada organisations have been protesting against the release of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in Karnataka.

To facilitate smooth release of the film in the state, these organisations have demanded an apology from the actor who plays the character Kattappa in the movie.

An appeal to all the Kannada friends… pic.twitter.com/5rJWMixnZF — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 20, 2017

“Sathyaraj sir is not the producer or director of the film. He is one among the many artists who have worked in the film. If this movie doesn’t release as planned in Karnataka, he has nothing to lose. It’s unfair to target the film because of some comments he had made,” Rajamouli said in a video message.

He went on to add that people shouldn’t miss out on the opportunity to watch the film due to Sathyaraj’s comments.

“I have already discussed the situation with Sathyaraj sir. I don’t have the authority or the energy to talk more on this issue. I request that our film doesn’t get dragged into this controversy,” he said.

As of Thursday, the protest against the release of Baahubali 2 continues in the city. The groups have threatened to go on a state-wide bandh, if Sathyaraj doesn’t apologise, on the day of the release of the film.

If reports are to be believed, no distributor or exhibitor has bought the theatrical rights of Baahubali 2 in the state fearing a backlash from pro-Kannada organisations.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj, Nasser, Ramya Krishnan and Subbaraju.

