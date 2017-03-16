Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion Trailer: The Much-Awaited Trailer Of The Year Is Here!

Why did Katappa kill Baahubali? Well, this perhaps is a question which is killing fans ever since Baahubali: The Beginning hit theatres in 2015. But now, the time to get the much-awaited answer has finally arrived! Yes, the much coveted sequel of the year, Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion or Baahubali 2 is all set to hit the silver screens.

The trailer of Baahubali 2 has been released and has started garnering views at a rapid pace! The trailer looks gripping as it shows war scenes as well as romantic scenes between Baahubali and his queen. Seems, the mystery woven by the first part will finally unravel! The trailer shows Baahubali telling Katappa, ‘Jab tak tum mere sath ho, mujhe marnewala paida nahi hua mama’ (As long as you are with me, nobody can kill me mama). However, we all know that it is Katappa only who kills Baahubali. What goes wrong between the two? Why does Katappa break his trust? The mystery unfolds on 28th April.

Like the first installment, Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion is simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil and is dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, and French.

The Hindi version of the first installment of Baahubali franchise collected 117 crores in India. The film grossed over 550 crores worldwide. It also received the National Award in the category of Best Feature Film and the Best Special Effects.

Director S.S. Rajamouli in an recent interaction said that, “First part is introduction of characters, we haven’t really gotten into the plot. The characters are established and we’ve given all a hookline. The first part was starters and the second part is the actual meal.”

Directed by S S Rajamouli, Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Nassar, Ramya Krishnan and Rana Daggubati in major roles.