Baadshaho Trailer Is Full Of Seeti-Maar Dialogues & Raw Action Scenes

Milan Luthria’s upcoming film Baadshaho featuring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra has been shot on real and raw locations of Rajasthan which includes Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ranautar, and Kuldhara.

Producers Bhushan Kumar and Milan Luthria were on a lookout for locations which has a rugged and rustic feel to them and found these apt for the film. The makers of the film had released two songs before the trailer and we must say have definitely built up the excitement.

The makers of Baadshaho have finally released the much-awaited trailer of the film now.The two-minutes video introduces us to the various characters of the film. This multi-starrer looks complete paisa-vasool entertainment as its high on seeti-maar dialogues & raw action scenes.

Watch it here.

The film is set in the backdrop of the emergency and revolves around a big heist carried out by Ajay and his team. It is the story of a gang of robbers trying to loot the gold reserve, which is being transported from one city to another. Within 96 hours, a truck full of gold will have to safely cover 600 kilometers to reach its destination. It is an Indian period heist action thriller film written by Rajat Arora, directed and co-produced by Milan Luthria. The film is a thriller set in the emergency era of the 1970s.

The film is scheduled to release on 1st September this year. Ajay Devgn’s last outing, the magnum opus Diwali release, Shivaay was declared as below average at the box office. It clashed with Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and got affected by it.

Trending :

On the work front, post-Baadshaho Ajay Devgn will be seen in the 4th installment of Golmaal Series, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. The film will also feature Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Tabu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others. It will hit the screens during the festive season of Diwali.

We hope with this amazing star cast and power packed action scenes, the movie scores well at the box office.