After releasing six badass posters of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Sanjay Mishra, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta the makers have now released the much-awaited teaser of Baadshaho.

Set in the period of the 1975 emergency, Baadshaho is the story of a gang of robbers trying to loot the gold reserve, which is being transported from one city to another. Within 96 hours, a truck full of gold will have to safely cover 600 kilometers to reach its destination.

Watch the teaser of the film here:

The teaser has some original footage of 1975 emergency showing the army taking charge, Indira Gandhi signing the Emergency pact and a few other glimpses of the time. Apart from this, you can see Ajay Devgn nailing the Haryanvi accent but Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone’s hot scenes have stolen the show.

The action sequence in the teaser is bang on with some impressive and strong dialogue-baazi. Last, but the most important highlight of the teaser, is Ajay and Ileana’s lovemaking scene. During one portion, we see the duo share a passionate kiss. But what makes the scene steamier is the moment Ileana takes off her clothes. In the teaser, you can also see Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in an all new avatar.

Baadshaho brings together the trio of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and director Milan Luthria seven years after their last collaboration – ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai‘.

Will the badasses be able to pull off the perfect robbery? Wait for the film to hit the theaters on 1st of September. Did you like the teaser of the film, let us know in the comment section.