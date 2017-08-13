Recently makers of Baadshaho launched a power packed, seeti maar trailer of the film. Now they’ve revealed few dialogue promos from the film.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra this is an action thriller based on the period of emergency.

This dialogue promo has Ajay Devgn speaking more of eyes less than his mouth. His intense-yet-romantic conversation with Ileana D’Cruz is the takeaway from this promo.

This promo has everyone reciting their dialogues at best. Emraan’s charm and Vidyut’s bare body, this film has every reason for girls to drool over. It also has Sanjay Mishra’s wit in addition.

This promo shows the bitter side of love between Vidyut Jammwal and Ileana D’Cruz’s character. It also has ‘Sona hi sona’ dialogue coming from the man Emraan Hashmi.

This promo shows the chase behind the gold in short. This will be a sequence to wait for in the film. Emraan Hashmi nails it again with his almost perfect dialogue delivery.

“Na sona milega na sone” such compilation of quirky dialogues make the film like Baadshaho even more interesting. They’ve hired the best man to do this job – Rajat Arora.

Emraan Hashmi has some true-to-life golden words to say in this dialogue promo. Check out this quirky ‘samay’ dialogue written by Rajat Arora. Esha Gupta, too, looks stylish while delivering her dialogues.

We’ve mostly seen Sanjay Mishra in a comedy role, yes he has surprised us many times. Baadshaho will explore different shades of him. Baddy with a comical touch, this sounds quirky and may turn out to be the biggest surprise of the film.

Ileana D’Cruz is playing the role of a monarch of the town and this promo explores her character’s secret. Why she ends up with Ajay Devgn for this huge heist.

Ajay Devgn and Vidyut Jammwal taking each other one on one is what fans are waiting to see. Their banter in the film would be really interesting to see.

Baadshaho is set in the backdrop of the emergency and revolves around a big heist carried out by Ajay and his team. It is the story of a gang of robbers trying to loot the gold reserve, which is being transported from one city to another. Within 96 hours, a truck full of gold will have to safely cover 600 kilometers to reach its destination. It is an Indian period heist action thriller film written by Rajat Arora, directed and co-produced by Milan Luthria. It is scheduled to release on 1st September this year.