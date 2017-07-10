After the teaser of Baadshaho impressed everyone with its raw look, here are dialogue promos that promise you enough drama. What is a Milan Luthria film without punchlines right? So here they are, the promos featuring the lead characters and their killer lines.

Baadshahao stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, IIleana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jamwal and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles.

The film is set in the back drop of the emergency and revolves around a big heist carried out by Ajay and his team.

It is the story of a gang of robbers trying to loot the gold reserve, which is being transported from one city to another. Within 96 hours, a truck full of gold will have to safely cover 600 kilometers to reach its destination.

Ajay is seen talking in a heavy Haryanvi accent where as Emraan Hashmi’s character is full on ‘Besharam’ and his dialogue promo put it out quite bravely, “Sharam aur mein toh ek sentence mein hi nahi aate.”

Apart from them, there’s Vidyut Jamwal’s killer dialogue, “Aankhin mein chamak tab hi aati hai jab unmein khatra ho.”

We are yet to see the powerful lines that Illeana and Esha will have in the film.

Talking about the film, director Milan Luthria mentioned, “This is a historical fiction film. We have used some facts, there is a lot of stuff that was unusual and exciting. It (Emergency as subject) is a great backdrop for action and thrills. We have done extensive research on the subject.”

Baadshaho is slated to release on 1st September. Did you like all the dialogue promos from the film? Let us know in the comment section!