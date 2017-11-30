Avengers: Infinity War’s First Trailer Gives You More Than Just Goosebumps

After waiting for so long, the Marvel Studios has finally released the trailer of the most awaited superhero film, Avengers: Infinity War and it broke the internet in no time.

We saw the entire Marvel gang- Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy fighting against Thanos.

All the fans of Avengers had been waiting for the trailer for months and the excitement was raised after a leaked clip from its Comic-Con trailer made the rounds sometime back. Avengers: Infinity War‘s trailer starts with the idea of bringing all the superheroes together, the nearing of end, the arriving of Thanos. “In time, you will know what it will be like to lose,” says Thanos catapulting the mood of the trailer and making our wait harder for the film. This epic reunion will also welcome our favourites form Guardians of the Galaxy.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, producer Kevin Feige said, “Avengers 4 will bring things you’ve never seen in superhero films like a finale. There will be two distinct periods. Everything before ‘Avengers 4’ and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting,” Feige teased. He termed the film the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as started in May of 2008 with the release of the first Iron Man movie.

Trending

Talking about the work slate, Feige said, “Marvel has got another 20 movies on the docket that are completely different from anything that’s come before – intentionally.” Anthony and Joe Russo are directing the film, which is produced by Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee are the executive producers.

The third instalment Avengers: Infinity War is all set to release in May 2018.