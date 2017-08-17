Aur Kitni Door Song Of SNIF!!! Will ‘Sniff’ Its Way Into Your Hearts!

After having successfully made films like Stanley Ka Dabba and Hawa Hawai, the ace film maker Amole Gupte is now all set to win your hearts once again with his upcoming film Sniff!!! Known for his penchant to extract superlatively matured acting from children, Amole Gupte is now all set to repeat history with his latest film. Readers may know that, besides being a film maker par excellence, Amole Gupte has also proved his prowess as a creative director, actor, and writer as well. How can one forget his super cool performance as ‘Swamiji’ in the smash hit film Singham Returns, which had the brilliant actor Ajay Devgn as the lead star?

The makers of the film Sniff !!! have now released a song titled Aur Kitni Door. The song features the film’s protagonist Khushmeet Gill. Ever since the time, the film’s promos were released, the kid is being hailed as ‘India’s youngest and cutest superhero’. The song Aur Kitni Door is a soulful track which features in the film.

The USP of the track is that it has been sung by none other than Vishal Bhardwaj, who, himself happens to be a master filmmaker, besides being a class music composer as well. Besides the film’s hero Khushmeet Gill, the film also stars other star kids namely Vahin Trehan and Rohhan Soni, who will be seen in supporting roles in the film. With children forming an integral part of the film, it definitely makes the film a must watch for all the ages in the family.

The fact that the audiences have been treated to such kind of films in the past, makes Sniff !!! in a very powerful position at the box office. Readers may recall that, earlier, Bollywood had witnessed films like Taare Zameen Par and Chillar Party, which had children forming the central characters.

Trending :

Till the time Sniff!!! gets released, you can treat yourself with the soulful song Aur Kitni Door.