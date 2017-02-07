Attack On Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Here’s Aamir Khan’s Comment

At the success bash of Dangal, Aamir Khan spoke about the recent attack of a mob on the Padmavati set in Jaipur.

Saying that the attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali as “unfortunate”, the 51-year-old actor said, “Taking law in our own hand is not legal for anyone. What has happened is very wrong and saddening. The people of Rajasthan are very much lovable and sensible. My experience with the people and the place was very good.”

“When a small group does this kind of an act, then the entire populattion gets a wrong name. This is very regrettable,” he said.