Arjun Rampal Welcomes Ganesha With A New Song From DADDY

As we bring on the festivities and celebrate the festival of Ganesha. The makers of Daddy have released a new song from the film. The new song is titled Aala Re Aala Ganesha.

This song from the film shows Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations taking place on the streets of Mumbai. The song is gripping, foot tapping and catchy! Listen to the celebratory right here:

Amidst the ten-day celebration, you also get a glimpse of the crime happening in the city. The two-and-a-half minute song has been sung by Wajid. Prashant Ingole & Sajid have written the lyrics of the song while the music has been composed by Sajid-Wajid.

Daddy has been directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. In the film, Arjun Rampal will be seen portraying the role of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli. This movie is unfolding jigsaw puzzle, told from different points-of-view and spanning over four decades, Daddy is an unforgettable excursion into the Mumbai underworld.

Arjun Rampal explains the idea behind the song, the actor told TOI, “Gawli had a special relationship with Lord Ganesha. Despite his public image and the way the media portrayed him, deep down he was a God-fearing man. Those 10-11 days of the Ganesha festival were important in his life. Shooting the song was an amazing experience because I got to portray a totally different side of Gawli.”

The track, choreographed by Kiran Giri and Santosh features Arjun who plays Arun Gawli. The song replicates the real feel of the festival as experienced in Dagdi Chawl. Although there have been songs in Bollywood dedicated to Lord Ganesha, we hope Aala Re Aala Ganesha stands out.

The movie is all set to release on September 8. Daddy, which has been co-produced by Arjun Rampal and Rutvij Patel, also stars Farhan Akhtar, Aishwarya Rajesh and Nishikant Kamat in pivotal roles. This will be the Aankhen actor’s first biopic.