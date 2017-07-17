AR Rahman, who has over the years, enchanted the world with his soul stirring music, is now all set to take you through his awe-inspiring musical journey through One Heart: The AR Rahman Concert Film, which releases worldwide on August 25.

The trailer of the film was unveiled today, and it will certainly strike a chord with AR Rahman’s fans and evoke all their fond memories associated with his music. It shows two sides of the singer-composer-filmmaker – first, the humble and private man, who loves nature and enjoys his own company and second, the music maestro, who sends his fans into a state of euphoria, every time he takes the stage. One also sees the singers and musicians of his band sharing their experiences about working with the Academy Award-winning musician in the video.

Watch the trailer of the film here:

The one-of-a-kind film features unseen footage and 18 of his most adored songs, performed on stage by the musician extraordinaire and his ten-member band. The film is punctuated with a series of in-depth interviews with AR Rahman.

Fans of Rahman will get a chance to know about the man behind the global icon through One Heart, which is all about his music, his band and his extraordinary musical journey. AR Rahman completes 25 years in the industry, this year, and there couldn’t have been a better way to celebrate his enthralling music and inspiring journey.

Produced by YM Movies in association with Grape Ventures, One Heart is slated to release on August 25, 2017.

