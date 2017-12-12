After weeks of speculation of will they-won’t they. Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli got married in Italy on Monday. Virat and Anushka, both 29, posted different photos of themselves smiling together and dressed in colourful wedding attire on their Twitter feeds.

They tied the knot at 2:30 pm in a private ceremony at Borgo Finoccheito, in Tuscany Italy. The couple made an announcement via Twitter. Virat and Anushka also released a joint statement that said, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

Social media went berserk with the photos and videos of the duo from Italy. After some candid clicks from the D-day came a series of pictures from their wedding functions. The couple’s clothes for the wedding were designed by one and only ace designer Sabyasachi. Let’s take a look at all the pictures:

This is how their wedding invitation looked like:

The couple had the engagement ceremony on the 9th of December where Anushka looked hot in a red velvet saree while Virat wore a three-piece blue suit.

The mehendi ceremony was held on 10th December, where Anushka Sharma was seen wearing a graphic lehenga in fuchsia pink and Indian orange while Virat opted for a fuchsia pink Nehru jacket with a white kurta pyjama.

The Haldi ceremony gave us the feels of a Punjabi wedding with loud Punjabi songs in the background, though the wedding took place in Italy, the feel of it was quite Bollywood. Virat is seen blushing as his relatives are applying Haldi on his face.

Virushka’s wedding was held on the 11th December where the couple looked like a dream. The wedding venue and the outfits of the couple and everything else was colour coordinated with shades of pink. The pastel pink outfits were beyond perfect! Anushka’s wedding lehenga was pale pink with silver-gold embroidery. Virat’s ivory raw silk sherwani was embroidered in a vintage pattern. The ceremony was performed according to Hindu rituals.

Let’s take a look at the videos from the wedding :

The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December.The newlywed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February.

Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for 2 months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.

Post their wedding the newlywed couple will be shifting to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai in December once they return from Delhi.