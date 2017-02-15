Its intriguing trailer has already grabbed eyeballs. On Wednesday, Phillauri’s lead actress cum producer Anushka Sharma took to Twitter to share a teaser of the film’s first song. The Sufi love song titled Dum Dum will be releasing on Thursday.

The actress recited a couple of lines from the song in its teaser. Check out the teaser here:

The first Sufi love song of this year #DumDum from #Phillauri will be out tom. Can’t wait for you to see it. @OfficialCSFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/8osjeKUCUw — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 15, 2017

Phillauri is a romantic comedy film starring Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada. This will be popular Punjabi pop star Diljit’s second Bollywood movie after Udta Punjab, who plays a folk singer in it.

The film’s trailer shows Anushka playing a ghost.

Phillauri has been directed by Anshai Lal and produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma under the banners of Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films. It is slated to hit theatres on 24th March.