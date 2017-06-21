Radha Song | Jab Harry Met Sejal

The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal had been teasing Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan fans with some mini trailers and stills from the song. The much-awaited song Radha from their film is finally out and we can’t take off our eyes from this picture-perfect couple.

This song is a peppy number which starts with Shah Rukh Khan revealing the reason why Punjabi singer sing loudly which leaves Anushka Sharma confused. At the end of the song, Sejal is telling Harry that she is all set to become his Radha but Harry just replies by saying, “Nice, Sweet, Sasta Type, Thodha Garam Gaa Sakti Hai?”

Watch the masti packed song from the film here:

The song’s beat will force you to hit the dance floor ASAP and will urge you to listen on the loop. This electrifying track is composed by Pritam and voiced by Shahid Mallya and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Shah Rukh Khan released the first song from the film in the presence of 7,000 women named Sejal in Ahmedabad.

Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming directorial venture is a movie that has gone through more name changes from The Ring to Rehnuma. This Shah Rukh Khan- Anushka Sharma starrer has kept its fans intrigued since the very first day. Having recently settled down on the name Jab Harry Met Sejal, an obvious take on Hollywood’s When Harry Met Sally starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, with a hint of Ali’s first blockbuster Jab We Met.

The movie sees Khan in the role of a tourist guide from Punjab while Sharma plays a Gujarati girl. What follows is an entertaining affair. The romantic drama was widely shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon, and Budapest and it marks the third time that Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have been paired together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.