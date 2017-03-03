Anushka Sharma will be visiting the sets of the music show Rising Star as a celebrity guest. She will join her Phillauri co-star Diljit Dosanjh, who is one of the judges on the show. Sources say that she will also launch a new song Naughty Billo from her upcoming film on the show. In fact, she and Diljit will perform to the song, ‘live’.

Here’s the teaser of this party track. Take a look!

Directed by debutant Anshai Lal, written by Anvita Dutt and produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films (Anushka’s production banner with brother Karnesh Sharma), Phillauri is set to release worldwide on March 24.

Phillauri stars Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh in the lead, supported by Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada.