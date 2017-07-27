When one say, Anil Kapoor, the first thing comes to your mind is ‘Jhakaaaas’. He literally is the ‘Jhakkas’ guy of Bollywood. Makers of Mubarakan have released a making video in which we can see how Anil Kapoor is the only one from Bollywood who can give Ranveer Singh for his money.

Director, Anees Bazmee, in this video, talks about how even after spending decades in Bollywood Anil Kapoor comes to the shoot as it’s his first film. Arjun Kapoor who is playing Anil Kapoor’s nephew in the film shares his experience of working with his real life uncle in a film. Chemistry of Chacha-Bhatija looks enjoyable from the promos, hope Anees has blinded it well with the plot avoiding any forceful humour.

Here’s the making of video:

Be it behind the scenes, any event or in a film, Anil Kapoor has never left any stone unturned in putting all of his energy in what he does. Ranveer Singh from the current lot admires Anil Kapoor and has revealed many times how he is a role model for him.

Ranveer, too, is known for being the powerhouse of energy he is. Don’t even imagine the level of craziness and energy if these two stars in a comic caper together. We have seen them together in Dil Dhadakne Do but Anil got a more subtle role.

Mubarakan also stars Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty and various other performers. The film is scheduled to release this week and is a family entertainer ensuring to attract a larger chunk of the audience.

Apart from this Arjun has recently signed Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namastey Canada opposite Parineeti Chopra. While Anil Kapoor will start shooting his upcoming Fanney Khan by next month. The movie reunites Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after 17 years. Both last shared screen space in Satish Kaushik’s Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai.