AndhaDhun Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Is A Blind Pianist But It’s Already Dark For Us!

The makers of AndhaDhun have dropped the gripping and intriguing trailer of the thriller which leaves you excited and confused at the same time.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the thriller unfolds the story of a blind piano artist and showcases facades of his love story. However, life takes a sharp turn as he gets caught in the world of tragedies.

The trailer further holds your attention and leaves you confused with murders and mysteries unfolding.

Unveiling the trailer on social media, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “You can’t see what I can…or maybe you can. See for yourself! Apologies for the delay but here’s the #AndhaDhun trailer #Tabu @radhika_apte #SriramRaghavan @Viacom18Movies @MatchboxPix @ZeeMusicCompany @AndhadhunFilm”.



Earlier, the makers unveiled the first look poster showcasing Ayushmann Khurrana as the blind pianist intriguing the audience for the thriller.

AndhaDhun stars celebrated actress Tabu in a pivotal role. The actress will be seen in a grey character once again after Drishyam.

Ayushmann Khurrana who has made a mark with slice of life films in Bollywood is all set to mark his first association with Sriram Raghavan and break the mould.

The film also features Radhika Apte who lately had been getting a lot of appreciation for her work. This will be her second association with Sriram after Badlapur.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Andhadhun is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte, the film is slated to release on 31st August 2018.