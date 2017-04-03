Here’s the brand new trailer of Anabelle Creation which tells us the story of the birth of this creepy doll. The film is a prequel to 2014’s Anabelle, that sent chills down our spines thanks to its brilliant execution.

The previous film was directed by John R. Leonetti. It followed the story of a couple that was plagued by Annabelle after welcoming the doll into their home. This time, David F. Sandberg has helmed Annabelle: Creation. He last directed by Lights Out.

Anabelle Creation stars Talitha Bateman, Stephanie Sigman, Philippa Anne Coulthard, Lulu Wilson, Lou Lou Safran, Grace Fulton, Tayler Buck, Samara Lee, and Anthony LaPaglia in lead roles.

Check out the trailer here:

The film is slated to release on 11th August,2017. Annabelle: Creation shows how the real life Annabelle died in a tragic car accident before returning to her parents as a ghost. Although, after her parents allow her to move into a doll, things take an evil twist. Years later, they take in a nun and a group of girls, who soon find out about the demon living within the house.

Anabelle, originally a spin off from The Conjuring series, had managed to put up a good performance at the box office in American markets. The film had collected $37.1M, in spite of clashing with Ben Affleck starrer Gone Girl. The film showed a good grip over the audiences against the adult drama Gone Girl.

The Conjuring series has been a hit in India already but Anabelle Creation is releasing over the crucial Independence Day weekend where we are already witnessing one of the biggest Bollywood clash. Shah Rukh Khan’s untitled film with Imtiaz Ali and Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha are to release on the same day as Annabelle.

Looks like viewers have some difficult choices to make!