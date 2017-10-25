An Insignificant Man Trailer: The Film Promises A Thrilling Look At Politics

The first trailer of the controversial political thriller, ‘An Insignificant Man‘ released today showcasing one of the most important revolution in the contemporary Indian politics.

The film which had been facing censor troubles, goes behind the scenes to document Arvind Kejriwal and his insurgent party’s rise to power. The three minute sneak peek promises a thrilling look at the gritty realities of a new political party.

Directors Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla recorded 400 hours of footage over the course of a year, capturing the clashes between idealism and politics during AAP’s 2013 election campaign.

Interestingly, both good and bad perceptions of the AAP are highlighted by the trailer. Taking an unbiased approach, it leaves the viewer to wonder and draw their own conclusions. The lack of interviews and voiceovers give it a cinematic feel, bringing the viewer up, close and personal with democracy.

The trailer takes the viewer back to when Yogendra Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal were working together. One of the starkest visuals in the trailer is of Yadav clutching his head in a moment of private despair. This shot alone draws attention to the exceptional access the filmmakers had. It promises a film that goes behind closed doors of politics unlike ever before, leaving one to wonder if all the footage is indeed real.

“Can Kejriwal really succeed as a politician?” a commentator asks at the end of the trailer. Four years later, there may not be a clear answer. However, the meteoric rise of the activist-turned-CM remains an important shift in the political landscape, a phenomenon that captured the nation’s imagination.

An Insignificant Man, directed by Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla under the banners of Global media giant Vice and Memesys Lab produced by Anand Gandhi is slated to release on 17th November, 2017.