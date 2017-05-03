Amitabh Bachchan’s Baritone In Ganpati Aarti From Sarkar 3 Generates Awe!

Eros Now released a Ganpati aarti video from Sarkar 3. The video not only features Amitabh Bachchan in the avatar of Subhash Nagre, the aarti has been recited by the actor himself. Ganpati aarti in the megastar’s baritone gives goosebumps and generates awe. The video has been shot on a beautiful beach in Mumbai and features a life-size idol of Lord Ganesha. It replicates Mumbai during Ganpati visarjan.

Check out the video here:

This is not the first time Amitabh Bachchan is singing the Ganpati aarti. The actor has earlier recited the same for Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple.

Talking about the same, Big B said, “There is something about the Ganesha Aarti that invokes great divinity; an emotion, that is rare and lasting. Sant Ramdas created this Aarti in the 1600’s in a Rag (Rag Jogiya), that was befitting of such great character and eminence. The words are vernacular Marathi – a rarity for most other Hindu bhajans and devotional songs. Yet the way the Aarti has been structured, it cuts across all language barriers, if at all there are any. I feel privileged and blessed, to have been asked to sing it for the film Sarkar 3. I sang the Aarti for the Siddhivinayak Mandir at Prabha Devi, and when discussed with Ram Gopal Varma, I suggested we do the same for the film as well. We have given it a different tone, but the sentiment the emotion and the divinity, remains in as much prominence, as the original.”

Bachchan’s character in the film, Subhash Nagre draws inspiration from the Thackeray family. Ram Gopal Varma told Koimoi, “Godfather for me was never a film about the mafia. I never heard the word mafia before. It’s about a man in power who doesn’t have authorization but he wields something to deliver his own justice. I thought the nearest example of that was Bal Thackeray. The film is not about the life of Bal Thackeray, Shiv Sena or his family, so there is no connection at all, but for me he was just the reference point. But yes 100%, if Bal Thackeray didn’t exist, Sarkar wouldn’t have been made.”

Sarkar 3 hits theatres on 12th May.