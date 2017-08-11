Amitabh Bachchan Stars In This Special Version Of National Anthem

We’ve seen many versions of National Anthem but Amitabh Bachchan is starring in the most special one. Recently, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey launched a video of the National Anthem which features Big B along with disabled and partially disabled children singing it in sign language.

The duration of the video is around 3 minutes. It is directed by Govind Nihalani who has previously directed movies like Ardh Satya and Aakrosh. The video has Red Fort in the background and shows Amitabh Bachchan reciting anthem with kids.

United Nations Information Centre for India and Bhutan Director Derek Segaar and BJP National Spokesperson Sudesh Verma were also present on the occasion.

The video was also launched in multiple cities – Goa, Bhopal, Chandigarh and Kolhapur.

In a report published in Hindustan Times, Minister of State for HRD Mahendra Nath Pandey, said, “The government addressed the physically challenged divyang and not viklang to ensure there was no distinction.”

Adding, “This is a proud moment for us that the National Anthem has been produced in sign language for those who depend on it.”

The Minister of State also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his call for the inclusion of divyangjan in the country’s development.

He noted, “Modi has a vision that India’s development will be complete when our divyangjan become an integral part of it and come forward in the nation building.”

Big B recently finished shooting for Aditya Chopra’s Thugs of Hindostan and had traveled to Malta for the same. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles and is slated to release on Diwali 2018. At the same time, he has been filming for 102 Not Out along with Rishi Kapoor. He is also making a crucial comeback on television since Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9 is set to kick off again.