Amazon Obhijaan Trailer: Explore The Brilliance Of Nature On This Adventurous Ride

Probably the first film to explore the beauty of rain forests of South America’s Amazon, the trailer of Amazon Obhijaan is out and it’s amazingly freaking.

Amazon Obhijaan has its lead star in Dev who is an adventurer Shankar Roy Chowdhury. The film is a sequel to Chander Pahar which was released back in 2013. There also is a novel with the same name – Chander Pahar which is an inspiration for both the films.

The film Chander Pahar was set in Uganda in which Shankar leaves his family to explore Africa in search of gold and diamond mines. Its sequel, Amazon Obhijaan is a story of exploring a mythical city of El Dorado in South America.

The trailer is full of picturesque locations, many wild animals and awe-stricken cinematography. At some places you feel an excessive usage of CGI but we’re sure it’ll be a treat to watch on big screen.

Trending

Amazon Obhijaan, along with Dev, also has Laboni Sarkar, Tamal Ray Chowdhury, David James and Svetlana Gulakova in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Kamaleshwar Mukherjee and is all set to release on December 22 enjoying the Christmas weekend.

It would be interesting to see where the movie will find its place as it’s releasing against the gigantic Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. SVF, which is considered to be eastern India’s largest movie production house, recently released a graphic novel for Amazon Obhijaan. This brand new strategy will help to reach the audience by telling them the story of the film in a printed manner. All this will happen before the release of the film.

The novel will be published by Bee Books and is printed in two languages – English & Bengali. It’ll be available in paperback and digital version. Flipkart and Amazon will sell the books and the digital version will be available on Dailyhunt, Juggernaut and Kindle.